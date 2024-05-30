Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

