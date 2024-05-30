Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $95.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Veralto stock opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

