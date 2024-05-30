Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $49.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,417. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -257.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

