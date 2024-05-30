Velas Trading Down 3.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and approximately $822,173.97 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00052804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,595,279,277 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

