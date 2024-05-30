VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.47.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.