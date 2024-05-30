Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 3148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Featured Stories

