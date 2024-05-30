Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 410,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

