Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $218.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

