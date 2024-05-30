Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 736,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,434,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $241.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,783. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average is $234.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

