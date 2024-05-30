Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 6,868 shares.The stock last traded at $19.09 and had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a PE ratio of 982.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

