Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the April 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

