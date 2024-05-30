Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 103,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $72,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPXI stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

