Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 724,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,540. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

