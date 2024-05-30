United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 360,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHX opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

