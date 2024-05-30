United Services Automobile Association Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

