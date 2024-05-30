United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 129,009 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 153,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.