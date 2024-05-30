United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

United-Guardian Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 7,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

