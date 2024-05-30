United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 7,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
