UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

UiPath Trading Down 34.1 %

PATH traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,385,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,767. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,417,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

