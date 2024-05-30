UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 19708038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UiPath by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in UiPath by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

