U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Gap Down to $62.87

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.87, but opened at $61.07. U-Haul shares last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 20,722 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U-Haul by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.