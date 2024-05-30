Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

TSN opened at $57.37 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.