Truist Financial Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $208.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,663. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

