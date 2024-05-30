TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.03 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.03 billion and approximately $265.23 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,383,575,763 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

