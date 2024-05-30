TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 5.1 %

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

