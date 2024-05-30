Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 516.7% in May

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRIB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 33,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

