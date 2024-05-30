Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,793. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average is $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

