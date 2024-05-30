Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 61,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

