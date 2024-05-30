Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $101,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.09 and a 200 day moving average of $283.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

