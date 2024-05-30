Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,080 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

