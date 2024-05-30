Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.44. 1,087,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,393. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

