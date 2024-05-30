Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $56.21 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.23. 2,124,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,800. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.