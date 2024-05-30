Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.74 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

AJG traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.09. 652,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $259.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

