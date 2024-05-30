Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $109.27 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $109,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. 50,939,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,197,281. The firm has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

