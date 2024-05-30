Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,334. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

