Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSCI were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $489.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,153. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.26 and its 200 day moving average is $536.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

