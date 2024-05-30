Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,640 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.24. 2,361,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average of $240.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

