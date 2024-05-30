Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,630 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,353. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

