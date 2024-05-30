Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepti Jain purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 523,902 shares of company stock worth $2,514,572. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $343.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

