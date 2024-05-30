Traders Buy High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 33,895 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,505 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JETS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 4,011,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,521. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

