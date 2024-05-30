TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TPGXL opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.