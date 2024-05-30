Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.23. Titan International shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 20,567 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI

Titan International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $591.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.