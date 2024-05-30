Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Purchased by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.69% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIF. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

TPIF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 8,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

