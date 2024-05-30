Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 5.8 %

TIRX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 647,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Tian Ruixiang has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

