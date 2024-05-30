thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 5,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

