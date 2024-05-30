Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 72,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.