Threshold (T) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $365.75 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03683025 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,809,304.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.