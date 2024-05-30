THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
THK Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of THKLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. THK has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
