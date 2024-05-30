THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of THKLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. THK has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Get THK alerts:

About THK

(Get Free Report)

See Also

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.