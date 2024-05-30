Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $562.58. 2,431,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $576.05 and its 200-day moving average is $550.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

