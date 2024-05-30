The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 105,282.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 3,774,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.