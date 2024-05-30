The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 43,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,718,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,349,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 613,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 3,774,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.